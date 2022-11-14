Two protesters have been convicted of aggravated trespass and were sentenced today (November 14) after taking part in a protest at Buncefield oil depot in Hemel Hempstead in April.

Ben Horton, 49, and Catherine Lee, 34, were among protesters who blocked access to the oil depot in the early hours of April 1. The group had used a tanker transporting 37,000 litres of fuel to block the entrance.

Some protestors climbed on the tanker, attaching themselves to it while others set up a tall structure in front of the gates and locked themselves together with metal tubes. Horton and Lee were charged with aggravated trespass when they refused to leave the site. They were both found guilty today after a trial at St Albans Magistrates’ Court.

The two were sentenced today

Both received a six-month conditional discharge and were ordered to pay costs of £450 each and a victim surcharge of £22.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Olivia Rose of CPS Thames and Chiltern said: "The Crown Prosecution Service successfully made the case that these individuals trespassed on the oil depot’s land and caused disruption to its operations.”