Hertfordshire Police were called to Buncefield depot in Green Lane just before 4.15am this morning (April 1) after protesters blocked the entrance.

The force received reports that protestors had been using disruptive tactics, including locking themselves to a large structure and to a fuel tanker at the Hemel Hempstead depot.

Superintendent Sue Jameson said: “We have arrested 17 people and expect to arrest a further 10 once they have been safely removed.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RE teacher from Northamptonshire is to appear at court on Monday for possessing indecent images of children.

"Policing protests is complex, in part due to the operating environment, the number of people involved and the need for us to deploy specialist resources and equipment in order to resolve and manage the situation.”