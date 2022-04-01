17 arrested after protest at Hemel Hempstead oil depot
Police have arrested 17 protestors at the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal – and expect to arrest even more.
Hertfordshire Police were called to Buncefield depot in Green Lane just before 4.15am this morning (April 1) after protesters blocked the entrance.
The force received reports that protestors had been using disruptive tactics, including locking themselves to a large structure and to a fuel tanker at the Hemel Hempstead depot.
Superintendent Sue Jameson said: “We have arrested 17 people and expect to arrest a further 10 once they have been safely removed.
"Policing protests is complex, in part due to the operating environment, the number of people involved and the need for us to deploy specialist resources and equipment in order to resolve and manage the situation.”
She added: “The ability to protest peacefully in a democracy is important, but when it is causing wider disruption for both businesses and the public, putting people in danger and breaking laws, we will take necessary action.”