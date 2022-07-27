A man from Bovingdon has been charged with upskirting offences after an investigation by detectives from Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Colin Hitch, 57, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of voyeurism and was subsequently charged with five offences relating to recording or operating equipment under clothing without consent.

Hitch, of Flaunden Lane, was remanded into custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on August 8.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was arrested earlier this month.

A police spokesman said a number of suspected upskirting incidents appear to have taken place in supermarkets in Baldock and Hemel Hempstead without the alleged victims being aware, until a member of the public became suspicious and reported it to the police.

Detective Inspector Ben Smith said: “We are committed to keeping women and girls safe and we take reports of this nature very seriously. We have conducted a thorough investigation following the initial report.”

DI Smith added: “This investigation continues and we would encourage anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to come forward and speak to us as soon as possible.”