The British Heart Foundation (BFH) has opened a new store in Hemel Hempstead and is calling on residents to support it in raising funds for lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The charity is “thrilled” to reopen the shop, which is located at 230 Marlowes, having moved from a different site a couple of doors down.

Jennifer Natt, area manager at BFH, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a new BHF shop for the Hemel Hempstead community. We’ve moved down the street and want to encourage as many people as possible to come and see the great bargains on offer. Every item sold will help the BHF fund lifesaving research.”

The new store is at 230 Marlowes.

She added: “We’re finally seeing signs of the summer and enjoying the sunshine with loved ones. If you’ve got any preloved summer pieces you no longer wear, like dresses, tops, trousers, shoes and sandals, please consider donating them to us. Donating couldn’t be easier, and you can have a browse in our new shop at the same time.

“Every pound raised in our shops helps us to support the 11,000 people in Hemel Hempstead living with heart and circulatory diseases. Your donations can help us, help them.”

Every year, the charity saves more than 57,000 tonnes of goods from going to landfills and 13,000 tonnes of this being preloved clothes.