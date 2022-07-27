Potten End Cricket Club has been given money from UK Power Networks, the company which distributes electricity across the East of England.
The £250 Team Sport award will go towards renovating the team’s clubhouse including updating the changing areas for players.
Paul Dyde, who works as a field staff supervisor for UK Power Networks, arranged the donation. As a committee member at the club, Paul appears for its first and second teams at weekends.
The club competes in the Saracens Hertfordshire cricket league.
Paul said: “As with many sports clubs, we faced some financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, but this season we are back to where we were and raising money again for a number of projects.”
He added: “This funding will help refresh the look of our clubhouse which will benefit all of our members and we are hugely grateful for the financial support.”