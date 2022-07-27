Potten End Cricket Club has been given money from UK Power Networks, the company which distributes electricity across the East of England.

The £250 Team Sport award will go towards renovating the team’s clubhouse including updating the changing areas for players.

Paul Dyde, who works as a field staff supervisor for UK Power Networks, arranged the donation. As a committee member at the club, Paul appears for its first and second teams at weekends.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club was awarded £250.

The club competes in the Saracens Hertfordshire cricket league.

Paul said: “As with many sports clubs, we faced some financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, but this season we are back to where we were and raising money again for a number of projects.”