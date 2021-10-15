Boat set on fire on the Grand Union Canal in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating after a boat was deliberately set on fire on the Grand Union Canal in Hemel Hempstead.

The green and pink canal boat was moored near Old Fishery Lane at the time of the attack, which occurred shortly before 3pm yesterday (Thursday, October 14).

Investigator Lisa Brown, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was on board at the time and no one was hurt.

Can you help police?

"Investigators from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have now confirmed the incident to be arson and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously around the boat? Any information at all could assist our enquiries.”