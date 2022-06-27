Bank card stolen from elderly woman in Hemel Hempstead

The police are now appealing for help to identify a man.

By Olivia Preston
Monday, 27th June 2022, 4:37 pm

Hertfordshire Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after an elderly lad had her bank cards stolen in the town.

On June 16, at around noon,the woman was using a cash machine at Tesco in Jarman Park when her cards were stolen.

The police want to speak to this man.

Police say the man in the image was in the area at the time of the incident and could the help force’s enquiries.

People who recognise him or have information about the incident are asked to either content PC Winter here, or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/48368/22.