Hertfordshire Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after an elderly lad had her bank cards stolen in the town.

On June 16, at around noon,the woman was using a cash machine at Tesco in Jarman Park when her cards were stolen.

The police want to speak to this man.

Police say the man in the image was in the area at the time of the incident and could the help force’s enquiries.