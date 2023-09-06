Aylesbury paedophile jailed after being found guilty of grooming two young teenage girls in Dacorum

Watch more videos on Shots!

A paedophile from Aylesbury has been jailed for sexual offences relating to him grooming two young teenage girls in Dacorum.

Mike Martin, 34, from Aylesbury, was found guilty of committing sexual offences against children.

Following a 16-day trial at St Albans Crown Court in May, Martin was found guilty of nine counts of sexual activity with a child.

Mike Martin was sentenced to 11 years in jail

His charges related to offences committed on two vulnerable girls.

On Thursday 31 August, he was sentenced to 11 years in jail at the same court.

He will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Both victims were young teenagers living in the Dacorum area of Hertfordshire when they first met and were groomed by Martin.

Martin’s first crimes were committed back in 2012, when he was a 23-year-old.

DC Vicky Draper from the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit said: “This was a complex and protracted investigation, with both victims being supported by specialist officers from our HALO team and we commend them for their bravery in agreeing to take part in the investigation.

“Perpetrators like Mike Martin prey on vulnerable girls, befriending them when they need help and support and then abusing the trust they have built up with them, to take advantage of them sexually.

“Anyone who has been a victim of child abuse, or thinks a child is being abused, should contact police immediately and a report can be made in confidence.”

Crimes can be reported to police in Hertfordshire online, or via web chat here, or by calling non-emergency number 101.

In addition, anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

Herts SARC can be contacted via email here, or on its 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, or online here.