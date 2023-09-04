Police warn Dacorum residents to spot signs of dangerous cannabis factories as part of continuing crackdown

Police are warning people in Dacorum to be on the lookout for signs of cannabis factories operating in residential areas.

In June, a national operation targeting cannabis cultivation within communities, resulted in 27 people being arrested and more than 3,200 cannabis plants being seized.

And, cross 2023, more than 20 large scale cannabis factories have been found and shut down in Hertfordshire.

Police say so-called cannabis factories can be a danger to communities. Image: Hertfordshire Police

However, many more properties are suspected to be hiding these farms in streets across the county.

Police say cannabis factories can spell danger for a community, from posing potential fire hazards, to increased crime, violence and anti-social behaviour.

Operational Support Group Sergeant, Stephen Tytherleigh, said: “The factories can pose a significant risk to those living close by as the criminals often seek to access free electricity and set up unsafe wiring to power the lamps and fans needed to grow the plants. They will often knock down walls and block off ventilation to prevent the smell escaping, causing damp and structural damage which can affect adjoining properties. There will often be an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour in the immediate vicinity as criminals move into the area.

“Spotting potential factories can be difficult for police as there is often little to indicate a property is being used in this way at first glance. However, if you live close to one you may well start to notice unusual activities, strong smells and odd noises coming from an address.”

Signs of cannabis cultivation include:

A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

Frequent visitors throughout the day and night

Blacked out windows, or vents sealed to prevent the heat and smell of cannabis from escaping

Chinks of bright light throughout the night

Birds gathering on the roof, particularly in cold weather

In winter, snow melting unusually quickly on the roof

High levels of condensation on windows

Noise from fans

Large amounts of rubbish and compost bags

Electricity meter being tampered with and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting.