Animal welfare charity’s van stolen overnight in Hemel Hempstead
A charity van used to safely relocate animals has been stolen from Hemel Hempstead.
The Donkey Sanctuary is appealing after its vehicle was taken overnight.
Police are investigating the theft of the Peugeot Equi Trek,which was parked near Gadebridge Park, and stolen overnight between Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 November.
The van’s tracker unit was found discarded less than three miles from where it was taken.
It had been parked during an overnight stop, and was due to collect a pair of donkeys the following day to take them to a holding base used by the animal welfare charity.
The Donkey Sanctuary relies on its equine transporters to move donkeys around the country, as well as rescuing donkeys in greatest need.
The stolen vehicle has distinctive Donkey Sanctuary logos and brown and silver livery. The registration number is YJ17 FLG.
Anybody that has information regarding the stolen vehicle is urged to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number HC - 16112023-0119.