Abbots Langley man named and charged on suspicion of assault, robbery, carrying a knife and fake firearm
A man from Abbots Langley has been charged and named by the police in connection to two assaults.
Cameron Lewis, 28, of Hazelwood Lane, has been charged with six offences and kept in police custody.
Hertfordshire Police revealed this afternoon (29 August) that Lewis has been charged with:
-Possession of a knife
-Robbery
-Two counts of assault
-Criminal damage
-Possession of an imitation firearm
His charges relate to incidents reported to Hertfordshire Constabulary on Saturday 19 August.
Police believe the people involved in the altercations knew each other.
At around 7.30pm, a man aged in his 20s left the SPAR supermarket in School Mead before being assaulted in nearby Gable Close.
He had his mobile phone and money stolen and during the assault his trousers were slashed by a sharp object. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that he was not injured during the attack.
The victim escaped to Long Elms, where a woman aged in her 40s – who is known to him – came to his aid in a vehicle.
However the vehicle was then damaged, and the victim was left with bruising as a result of a further brawl.
A female victim was also assaulted, and suffered cuts and bruising to her face.
Last Friday in connection to the assaults, Hertfordshire Constabulary officers recovered a fake handgun from a home in Hazelwood Lane.
Lewis appeared at Hatfield Remand Court earlier today where he was remanded back into custody. He is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 26 September.
