Abbots Langley man named and charged on suspicion of assault, robbery, carrying a knife and fake firearm

A man from Abbots Langley has been charged and named by the police in connection to two assaults.

Cameron Lewis, 28, of Hazelwood Lane, has been charged with six offences and kept in police custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hertfordshire Police revealed this afternoon (29 August) that Lewis has been charged with:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

-Possession of a knife

-Robbery

-Two counts of assault

-Criminal damage

-Possession of an imitation firearm

His charges relate to incidents reported to Hertfordshire Constabulary on Saturday 19 August.

Police believe the people involved in the altercations knew each other.

At around 7.30pm, a man aged in his 20s left the SPAR supermarket in School Mead before being assaulted in nearby Gable Close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had his mobile phone and money stolen and during the assault his trousers were slashed by a sharp object. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that he was not injured during the attack.

The victim escaped to Long Elms, where a woman aged in her 40s – who is known to him – came to his aid in a vehicle.

However the vehicle was then damaged, and the victim was left with bruising as a result of a further brawl.

A female victim was also assaulted, and suffered cuts and bruising to her face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Friday in connection to the assaults, Hertfordshire Constabulary officers recovered a fake handgun from a home in Hazelwood Lane.

Lewis appeared at Hatfield Remand Court earlier today where he was remanded back into custody. He is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 26 September.

Residents can report crimes anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People in Hertfordshire can also report crimes via the community voice platform ‘echo’. This platform can also be used by members of the community to provide feedback on local policing.