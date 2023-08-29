Man in his 90s dies after collision with parked van in Hemel Hempstead

A man in his 90s has died after a collision with a parked van in Hemel Hempstead.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the fatal road traffic collision which happened at around 11.07am on Saturday (26 August).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A blue Ford Fusion collided with a parked van on Warners End Road, travelling towards Leighton Buzzard Road.

Police are appealing for information about the fatal crash

Emergency services, including the ambulance service attended the scene. The driver of the Ford and the sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 90s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by our officers.

Sergeant Mark Casey from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing with our enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it. If you have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured something which could assist with our investigation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to please email [email protected].

You can also report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 235 of 26 August.