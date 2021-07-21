Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum recorded 83 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 21).

The total for the borough is now 11,019, according to the latest figures from Public Health England

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 472.3 per 100,000 population to 522.7 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 16).

In Hertfordshire, 702 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 94,925 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 14 - 80 cases

> July 15 - 145 cases

> July 16 - 110 cases

> July 17 - 126 cases

> July 18 - 110 cases

> July 19 - 51 cases

> July 20 - 204 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 13, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Dacorum, the total is now 333, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 44,104 to 5,563,006. The number of deaths has risen by 73 to 128,896.

As of July 20, in the UK, 46,388,744 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 36,404,566 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,798 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 83,808 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.