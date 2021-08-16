Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 66 new cases in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 66 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 16).

The total for the borough is now 12,580, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 239.9 per 100,000 population to 248.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 11).

In Hertfordshire, the number of cases has risen by 403 to 108,303.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 9 - 43 cases

> August 10 - 31 cases

> August 11 - 63 cases

> August 12 - 75 cases

> August 13 - 72 cases

> August 14 - 70 cases

> August 15 - 42 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 10, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 336, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 28,438 to 6,295,613. The number of deaths has risen by 26 to 130,979.

As of August 15, in the UK, 47,333,702 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,703,581 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,016 people (82.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 92,896 (71.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.