People aged 16 and 17 can now get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at walk-in sites across Hertfordshire and west Essex, following new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

From this week, all vaccine centres operated by Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust are offering walk-in sessions for anyone over 16.

Hemel Hempstead Hospital will accept those aged 16 and over for walk-ins on days that the Pfizer vaccine is available:

Vaccination Centre (C) Jordan Lewington

> Monday, August 16 - 8.30am till 7.30pm

> Tuesday, August 17 - 8.30am till 4.30pm

> Wednesday, August 18 - 8.30am till 4.30pm

> Thursday, August 19 - 8.30am till 7.30pm

> Friday, August 20 - 8.30am till 4.30pm

> Saturday, August 21 - 8.30am till 4.30pm

> Sunday, August 22 - 8.30am till 4.30pm

> Monday, August 24 - 8.30am till 7.30pm

> Wednesday, August 25 - 8.30am till 7.30pm

> Thursday, August 26 - 8.30am till 7.30pm

> Friday, August 27 - 8.30am till 7.30pm.

Under 18s cannot currently use the National Booking Service unless they are within three months of their 18th birthday.

To find all the details about the walk-in sites offering vaccinations to this group, visit: covid.healthierfuture.org.uk.

In addition, some groups of GP practices will also start to vaccinate 16 to 17-year-olds soon and will contact people to book an appointment.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We’re inviting 16 and 17-year-olds to come forward as soon as possible for their vaccine so that they’re well protected in time for the autumn term.

"Even if you’ve had the virus, it’s important to get the vaccine to protect you and your loved ones.

"Our friendly staff are very experienced at supporting people who are nervous about being vaccinated and you can ask any questions you might have on the day.

"Do let staff know if you’re worried when you arrive at a vaccination centre, and if you’d like to bring someone along to support you, that’s absolutely fine.

"Young people can just turn up to one of the walk-in sessions across the area now or wait to be contacted by the NHS to book an appointment through a GP practice.”

Any 16 or 17-year-olds who are in an ‘at-risk’ group or who are household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed will continue to be offered two doses of the vaccine.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, will also soon be contacted by the NHS and invited for their