Post and Packing: Full independent parcel and mail service in Hemel Hempstead
Whether you need to package up a parcel, post all your letters, send a recorded delivery item or set up a PO Box address, there’s a new independent service in Hemel which can do it all.
The new Post and Packing shop at 2 Woodhall Farm Shopping Centre, Shenley Road, HP2 7QH, located next to Woodhall Farm Sainsburys is the latest offering from a well-established brand.
Open six days a week, your postal shop is there for individuals and businesses.
Services include:
Letter and parcel deliveries – including first & second class, signed for, recorded, tracked and same day/next day special deliveries
International postage – sending packages and mail to every corner of the globe, with clear advice and guidance on delivery times and how to be compliant with all the rules to ensure your parcel doesn’t get held up unnecessarily
PO box rental – perhaps you want to keep your personal address private, operate as a small business from home or need a local postal base. Maybe you never want to miss a delivery again while you are at work. Affordable box rental right here in Hemel is the solution. A PO box even counts as a permanent address for those needing the security of one for official documents.
Business collection and returns – if bulk orders are overwhelming you just need to talk to the Post and Packing team about what they can do to help your firm free up time to get on with the stuff that matters.
Office services – Photocopying, colour printing, black and white printing, scanning, laminating and binding facilities available.
Complete Printing Solutions – Printing brochures, flyers, business cards, magazines printing facilities available
Stationery and packing materials – Complete packing materials solution available. Boxes, Buff Tapes, Bubble Wraps, Envelopes etc., for Retail customers and for Businesses at Wholesale prices.
The independent post service operates just like the more traditional post office – you can simply walk in off the street (no appointment required) and buy a stamp, post a letter, weigh a parcel and more. There’s even a private collections and returns service, making online shopping work for you.
If an item isn’t up-to-scratch and doesn’t meet your standards, it’s easy to send straight back. We take all the hassle and inconvenience out of your life to ensure collecting and returning your online purchases has never been easier.
Our fulfillment service gives you the peace of mind when you are away from the country, you are on holiday or you are struggling with time and space to fulfill your orders. We store, pick, pack and post your products according to your instructions.
Working for you
It operates a full postage service using all the main carriers, but as a one stop shop – Royal Mail, DHL, DPD, Yodel, Fedex, UPS, Amazon and more, all there in one place to help you and your business deliver a safe, reliable service.
The new shop is handily positioned in the Sainsburys Centre and is open six days a week (closed Sundays and Bank Holidays).
Find out more on their website or call 01442 916655.