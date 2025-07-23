An initiative which aims to cut the risk of harm and death among drug users by giving them digital devices has secured funding to continue its work | PA

Our top-rated SIM for students costs just £2.38 a month, offers 10GB of EU-usable data, and can be cancelled at any time – making it a smart and flexible choice for student life.

Let’s start with the best deal we can find for students. We have tried and tested this SIM card for two months and it is our top-rated cheap SIM deal.

Lebara offers several cheap SIM deals exclusively to comparison website Uswitch. Of those the 10GB SIM card is the best. It costs £2.38 per month and it is a rolling monthly contract that can be cancelled anytime.

The 10GB of data can be used abroad in European countries, which is not something offered with a lot of the big name SIM card providers. It means the SIM card is perfect to use for a holiday if you do not want to shell out for an expensive data roaming add on with your usual contract.

We used the deal with heavy social media use and live streaming services including Netflix and Youtube and over 30 days did not come close to the 10GB limit. However, there are options up to 100GB for less than £5 if you want more data. You can see them here.

The Lebara SIM arrived within two days of placing the order and was easy to install and set up. Cancellation is easy too and that allows you to be flexible with your phone contract.

The best tips for getting a cheap SIM deal as a student

1. Flexibility over price

When money is tight you do not want to be stuck in a contract over a long period of time. While it may be more admin the ability to cancel your SIM contract instantly and find a cheaper one can be a good way to keep costs down.

The bigger name SIM deals from the likes of EE, Sky and Three usually come with a minimum contract of 12-36 months. If you want that extra flexibility you can choose a monthly contract. The likes of Lebara, giffgaff and Smarty offer monthly contracts that can be cancelled at any time.

2. Check the price rises

Monthly SIM prices usually rise every April and contract providers usually tell you how much you will be paying when the price rises come in. It can range from 3-7% depending on the brand so check carefully if you are committing to a longer term contract. ID Mobile is a good option here because it promises no mid-contract price rises.

The budget SIM providers will often offer a massive discount for the first few months of the deal before the price rises later on.

3. Data over gimmicks

The past few years has seen a rise in SIM providers offering free data for use on certain social media networks, cashback when you get the deal, or gift cards from retailers such as Currys.

While these may be tempting we have found the best deals simply offer more data, minutes and texts for a lower price. No gimmicks, just a lower monthly cost.

4. Choose the right network

A few minutes of research could save you a huge headache when you finally head to your university halls. Check the mobile phone coverage in the area and make sure the SIM you choose uses a network that will allow you to have signal. You can use Ofcom’s coverage checker tool here.

Lebara Lebara 10GB SIM card £ 2.38 Lebara Buy now Buy now Pros: Easy to set up, Low monthly price, Data can be used abroad, Uses the Vodafone network Cons: Price rises after three months The Lebara 10GB SIM, offered exclusively with Uswitch, is our pick of the cheap SIM cards. Easy to buy and set up, it costs just £2.38 a month for the first three months. It uses the Vodafone network so you can expect good coverage. The Lebara SIM comes with unlimited texts and calls, and you can use your data allowance in European countries without worrying about extra roaming charges. It is best for short-term use as it rises to £5.95 after three months.

Smarty Smarty 200GB SIM card £ 12.00 Smarty Buy now Buy now Pros: 200GB of data, No mid-contract price rises, Can be cancelled at any time Cons: Only 12GB can be used in Europe Smarty is a great option if you are a heavy data user. The 200GB SIM is a huge amount of data and at £12 it represents the best data-per-pound ratio in the SIM cards we checked. Smarty promises no in-contract price rises and you can cancel at any time. It is one of the easiest SIM providers to actually cancel your deal. You can use 12GB of the data abroad and it also comes with free calls and texts. Smarty offers 4G and 5G, and uses Three’s network in the UK.

TalkMobile Talkmobile 40GB SIM deal £ 7.95 Talkmobile Buy now Buy now Pros: Free data roaming in 47 countries, Excellent customer service, Uses the Vodafone network Cons: 12 month contract The Talkmobile 40GB deal for £7.95 is a solid mid-range deal that gets you plenty of data for a low price. The deal includes unlimited calls and texts and has data roaming in 47 countries. Talkmobile uses the Vodafone network so expect good coverage. However, the deal is a 12 month contract so you will be tied in for the year. We did find customer service at Talkmobile is excellent, with a live chat and a phone number you can call.

Lyca Mobile Lyca Mobile 30GB SIM £ 5.00 Lyca Mobile Buy now Buy now Cons: Price doubles after a month If you need a SIM card for a month you can get a Lyca Mobile 30GB for just £5. Be aware this rises to £10 after a month. Lyca Mobile offers 5G and you can use 12GB of the data for roaming abroad. You also get free texts and calls including 100 minutes of international calls with the deal.