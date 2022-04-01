A new scheme to tackle period waste and poverty in Hertfordshire is being supported by the Dacorum council.

The new Herts Sustainable Periods scheme, launched with Sustainable Hertfordshire, will offer 15 per cent off the price of reusable period products to all county residents.

Washable pads, leak-free underwear and menstrual cups are some items that help to reduce reliance on single-use plastic.

Various period products that are eco-friendly and cost-effective.

Environmentally-friendly sanitary items, despite having a high upfront cost compared to regular products, save money in the long term.

Helena Jackson, the WasteAware Co-ordinator at the Hertfordshire Waste Partnership, said: “Investing say £20-£30 on a menstrual cup will be all you need to spend on period products for up to 10 years. Providing a 15 per cent discount on a selection of these products helps reduce this upfront cost, making them accessible to more people.”

She added: “There are a host of other benefits too: Reusable period products are always there when you need them, they are easy to wash, very reliable and can offer health, comfort and convenience benefits compared to single use products.”

Dacorum Borough Council hopes that this initiative will not only help reduce plastic waste but to make periods more affordable during a time of price rises. Helena said: “Reducing period poverty is something we’re passionate about too, and we’ll be launching a fund soon to offer free items to those who need them.”