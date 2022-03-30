Berkhamsted Refill Pantry backs #JustOneBottle campaign to cut down plastic waste
An independent zero waste shop is championing the reuse of plastic bottles in the #JustOneBottle campaign
The small business, new to Berkhamsted, is urging those in the area to cut down on plastic waste and help the planet by refilling just one bottle at their shop.
Founder of The Refill Pantry Celina Mendoza is supporting the #JustOneBottle campaign.
She said: “We're encouraging everybody to just take one bottle and instead of throwing it into their recycling. Bring that bottle in and refill it.”
“Bring a bottle whether it's your washing up liquid or shampoo bottle, refill it and see how it feels. If every single person that does that in Berkhamsted just imagine how many bottles would not be thrown into the recycling bins.”
Celina’s shop offers loose items for all household and personal care essentials including shampoo, washing up liquid and dried foods. The produce stocked is all ethically-sourced, with the majority of stock being from local suppliers.