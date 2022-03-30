The small business, new to Berkhamsted, is urging those in the area to cut down on plastic waste and help the planet by refilling just one bottle at their shop.

Founder of The Refill Pantry Celina Mendoza is supporting the #JustOneBottle campaign.

She said: “We're encouraging everybody to just take one bottle and instead of throwing it into their recycling. Bring that bottle in and refill it.”

The front of the Refill Pantry in the heart of Berkhamsted.

“Bring a bottle whether it's your washing up liquid or shampoo bottle, refill it and see how it feels. If every single person that does that in Berkhamsted just imagine how many bottles would not be thrown into the recycling bins.”

Celina’s shop offers loose items for all household and personal care essentials including shampoo, washing up liquid and dried foods. The produce stocked is all ethically-sourced, with the majority of stock being from local suppliers.