CCTV images released after thousands of pounds of alcohol stolen from Hemel Sainsbury's
Officers are investigating after thousands of pounds of alcohol was shoplifted from Sainsbury's in Hemel Hempstead.
By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 12:34 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:44 pm
The offences took take at Sainsbury’s on Shenley Road, Woodhall Farm.
Police have released CCTV images of men that they believe may have information useful to the investigation.
PCSO Simon Jackman said: “We appreciate that they are wearing face masks however, perhaps you recognise their clothing or their stance? Please get in touch if you can help.”
Email [email protected], report information online, use online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.