Aldi Hemel shows support for local Team GB athlete Max Whitlock

Aldi is showing its support for local Team GB athlete Max Whitlock ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Shoppers at the Hemel Hempstead store will notice Max featuring on screens throughout the store from this week alongside messages of good luck from the supermarket.

Max has also received backing from Aldi in the build up to the Games, with the supermarket providing funding and monthly food vouchers to athletes as the official supermarket partner of Team GB.

The partnership has supported more than 1,000 athletes in the past four years, with the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket recently announcing that it will be extending the partnership through to 2032.

Aldi shows support for Team GB athletes

Tim Ellerton, Commercial Director at Team GB, said:“Aldi has been a fantastic partner and support to our Team GB athletes over the past decade and their support in the build up to the Games won’t go unnoticed by Max.

“This partnership helps to support our Olympic athletes and enables them to inspire future generations in the local community with their passion for sport and wellbeing.”

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is not long now until Paris 2024. Our GB athletes will no doubt be going for gold and we’re behind them all the way. As the official supermarket partner, we wish Max Whitlock the best of luck.”

Aldi recently launched a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs up and down the country.