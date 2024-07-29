RSPCA’s pet advice as temperatures in Hemel Hempstead set to soar this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is issuing urgent advice and tips to help pet owners keep their furry and feathered friends cool and comfortable in the mini heatwave.

Hot weather can pose huge risks for pets, wildlife and farm animals, and with temperatures predicted to reach 32 degrees many animal lovers may be concerned about keeping animals safe during the heatwave.

RSPCA pet expert, Dr Sam Gaines, said: “We’re finally getting a spell of hot weather which is great, but for our pets, it can be a different story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s important we do everything we can to keep them cool and comfortable while the heat is here, and we’re urging animal lovers to share our best tips to help.

The charity’s advice comes as the Met Office predicts temperatures of up to 32°C (90°F) this week.

“It’s also a really helpful idea to support local wildlife too, by popping out some bowls of water to help birds, foxes and other wildlife.”

Top tips for pet owners in hot weather

Have a go at making some frozen dog treats to keep your pooch cool

Watch the RSPCA’s video on how to keep cats cool in hot weather

Don’t let your pet get sunburnt - use pet-safe sun cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensure animals have constant access to shade and fresh drinking water at all times.

Keep guinea pigs cool and hydrated by making them a fresh vegetable treat

Check small animals, poultry and other pets twice a day for flystrike.

Keep fish tanks out of direct sunlight.

Keep pesticides out of reach of animals.

For horses stabled during the day out of the heat, try making them our horse and pony boredom buster treat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

Encourage pet chickens to stay in shaded areas by hanging up a homemade vegetable garland for chickens

Use cold treats from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly for your dog from pet-friendly ingredients.

Freeze your dog’s water bowl or kong, or add ice cubes to your pet’s bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fill a paddling pool or spray a hose for your dog to play in - but always supervise them around water.

Make sure that pet snake enclosures are kept secure.

Tips on what everyone can do this summer to help wildlife:

Leave a bowl of fresh drinking water in your garden or community green spaces for birds and other wildlife.

Be wildlife-friendly outside. Take care when using a lawn-mower or strimmer - both can be deadly to animals. Hedgehogs in long grass may curl up if they feel threatened and toads tend to squat down rather than run away. Keep pesticides out of reach of animals or switch to non-toxic deterrents.

Search bonfires before burning garden rubbish. Lizards, grass snakes, hedgehogs and toads often seek sanctuary in heaps of garden refuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top up the water levels of ponds and make sure pond fish have access to shaded areas created by aquatic plants.

Snakes are most active during June and July; don't be alarmed if you see one. Most are just passing through and tend to shy away from humans. Help garden wildlife by supplying fresh, clean water for drinking and bathing.

The RSPCA has launched its Summer Cruelty Appeal - ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ - to raise awareness of the issues faced during the summer months, its busiest time of the year. The RSPCA receives a report of animal cruelty every five minutes in the summer.