How to navigate probate delays and overcome hurdles with banks after the loss of a loved one

A leading Hertfordshire-based expert has shared his advice on how to deal with one of the hardest things people will have to tackle - the probate process.

Losing a loved one is deeply distressing, and dealing with the legal and financial aftermath adds another layer of complexity.

But one area where many executors increasingly struggle is the probate process - particularly when banks seem slow or difficult to deal with.

If you are stepping into the role of executor amidst such challenges, you are far from alone.

Recent research shows that many people feel frustrated with banks during probate administration, citing delays, inconsistent paperwork requests and poor communication. These setbacks can turn an already emotional time into a prolonged ordeal.

Steve Bish, the founder of S Bish Estate Planning, based in St Albans, Herts, is an experienced wills and probate adviser, and supports clients in this area.

Later this year he’s releasing a new book Where There’s A Will There’s A Way which offers clear and concise advice to those navigating the process.

He said: “The probate process requires patience, but much of the delay and frustration can be minimised with good preparation and an understanding of bank requirements. Too often, executors walk in unprepared and end up caught in avoidable bottlenecks.”

He added: “I’d also urge anyone to always take professional advice if it’s a taxable estate.”

To help executors tackle these challenges, here Steve shares his top five practical tips:

1. Prepare Your Documents Like a Professional

“Missing or incomplete paperwork is one of the most common causes of delay. Collect essential documents early: the original will, death certificate, grant of probate and clear personal identification for executors. Present these neatly and completely to the bank. This can speed up account access and reduce repetitive requests. A well-prepared packet sets the tone, shows you mean business and helps cut through red tape.”

2. Understand Each Bank’s Requirements

“Not all banks follow the same process. Some insist on original documents, while others will accept certified copies. Some work slowly with manual systems, while others are faster but stricter about forms. Contact a knowledgeable bank representative at the start and clarify exactly what is required. Knowing the rules before you play the game means you are less likely to stumble.”

3. Keep a Clear Paper Trail

“Waiting for updates can be draining. Keep detailed records of every interaction. Note the date and time of calls, the names of staff you speak to, what was promised and what happened afterwards. This is more than admin; it is your safeguard if things go wrong. A calm but firm approach to follow-ups, supported by your documented trail, often accelerates responses and strengthens your position.”

4. Bring in Professional Help When Needed

“Estates with foreign assets, complex investments or multiple beneficiaries can be particularly challenging. Consider using a probate solicitor or specialist in such cases. Their expertise can remove bottlenecks and ensure you are not facing difficult procedures alone. The cost of professional help is often outweighed by the peace of mind and speed it brings.

5. Plan Ahead for Financial Delays

“Probate delays can mean months without access to funds. Budget for interim expenses and, where necessary, negotiate with creditors or service providers to ease pressure. “Proactive financial planning helps keep things stable at a time when so much can feel uncertain.”