Here's when Dacorum residents can expect their energy rebate to be paid

The government announced the council tax rebate, which will see the majority of households given a one-off payment, in response to a hike in energy prices,

To qualify for the rebate your property must be in council tax band A to D and your sole or main residence.

The £150 does not need to be paid back, and is separate from a scheme that will see energy bills cut by £200 in October. Bills will include a £40-a-year levy from the following April.

While this is a government scheme, each council is using its own systems to ensure payments are made.

In Dacorum, payments are set to start from April 29 for those who pay their council tax by Direct Debit.

On its website, the borough council said around 45,000 payments will be made as part of the scheme and new processes were being set up to facilitate the payments.

For those with a direct debit instalment date of April 1 or April 10, the payment will be received on April 29.

For those who have a council tax direct debit date of April 21, the payment will be received on May 6, with those paying their first council tax instalment on May 1 receiving payment on May 13.