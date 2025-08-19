Work complete on 65 apartments at former site of West Herts College in Kings Langley

The development has seen the Mill Stream opened up and incorporated into attractive open space with seating

Construction work has finished at Bellway’s Millworks development in Kings Langley.

Bellway North London has built all 65 apartments at the site off Home Park Mill Link Road, which was formerly home to the engineering department of West Herts College.

The housebuilder has delivered a collection of one and two-bedroom properties at Millworks, each with either a balcony or terrace and its own allocated parking space in a gated car park.

The apartments on the eastern side of the one-acre site overlook the Mill Stream, which has been opened up as part of the scheme and is incorporated in a landscaped open space with seating.

Mill-style gables provide an architectural link with the site’s past

Zoe Dobbs, Bellway North London Sales Manager, said: “It is a very significant milestone for the North London team to see the end of the build programme at Millworks where construction work started in 2022. This development has proved to be very popular.

“This collection of stylish modern apartments has transformed this former college campus site into a new community situated in a desirable location. The site is close to Kings Langley station, which has a direct service into Euston in less than half an hour and the M25 is easily accessible from the village.

“The fact that Millworks is a 15-minute stroll from the shops, restaurants and pubs in the centre of Kings Langley has been big attraction for many people. It is great to see the residents here enjoying life in this thriving village community.”

Bellway North London bought the land for Millworks from West Herts College in 2020, helping to finance the relocation of the college’s students and teachers to a new, state-of-the-art building in Hemel Hempstead.

Apartments have either balconies or terraces to provide private outdoor space

The development was named Millworks to reflect the site’s history as the location of papermills over centuries, as well as its later engineering college use. The five-storey apartment building was also designed to incorporate mill-style gables and rooflines to provide an architectural link with the past.

Bellway North London has given more than £330,000 towards local services and infrastructure through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) for Millworks, as well as supporting apprenticeship training at the site.