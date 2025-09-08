Redrow launches new phase of premium eco-friendly homes in Goffs Oak

Local housebuilder Redrow Eastern is launching its newest phase of energy efficient homes at Hendricks Green in Goffs Oak.

Surrounded by the open fields of the Hertfordshire countryside yet just half an hour from London, this latest phase introduces 40 premium three, four and five bedroom homes from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection, which marries the Arts & Crafts exteriors with modern, energy efficient interiors.

All homes in the newest phase are finished to an exceptionally high standard and feature air source heat pumps, enhanced insulation and underfloor heating on the ground floor as standard.

As well as a collection of private homes, 41 homes in the latest phase will be designated as affordable housing, helping to deliver much-needed new homes for the Hertfordshire community.

Hendricks Green

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, comments:“We’re pleased to announce the launch of our new phase at Hendricks Green. This development offers an enviable quality of life with access to nature, a wealth of amenities and a quick commute into London. We are excited to welcome potential buyers to the development to find out more about how we can help you make the move.”

The latest phase of homes at Hendrick’s Green officially launches on Saturday, 13th September, with interested homebuyers encouraged to book an appointment with Redrow’s knowledgeable sales team to find out more and get a feel for life at the vibrant community.

With a range of good local schools, an easy commute and focus on green spaces, the community has drawn strong interest from families. Redrow Eastern will also be offering Stamp Duty Contribution or Deposit Contribution on selected homes in the new phase, helping make the move easier for interested homebuyers.

In addition to providing high quality homes to Hertfordshire, Redrow has committed £10.5 million in financial contributions to Broxbourne Borough Council. This support is an investment in the growing community of Goff’s Oak and includes funding for education, biodiverse open spaces, sustainable transport, and highway improvements.