Man criticises Dacorum Borough Council over flat fire safety regulations

A man from Markyate has criticised Dacorum Borough Council after they replaced the front of a block of flats with polythene.

David Hunt, of Sebright Road, lives in a council flat and says the council replaced the wood as part of the building fire safety regulations, but says the material they have replaced it with - polythene - is more dangerous.

He said: "They have replaced the front of our building because of fire safety regulations, it was wood.

David has criticised Dacorum Borough Council over flat fire safety regulations

"But they have replaced it with polythene, they said they were going to put board over it, but we are still waiting, it has been a month already.

"That is worse than what was there before, it is more dangerous.

"We can feel the wind coming through it and if someone was to light a cigarette near that, it would go up in flames.

"It is council property so no one seems to care that this is dangerous. There are eight flats in the block.

David says the material they have replaced it with - polythene - is more dangerous

"I asked the council when they were going to sort it properly, but no one has been down yet. It is dangerous."

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: “We apologise to all the residents for the delay in completing the works to the frontage of the flats. Isolated sections needed to be removed so a compliant design could be developed to suit the building’s structure.

"The contractor failed to supply the temporary boarding to cover these sections and there was subsequent delay in its installation.

"The polythene sheeting was installed to keep the building water tight in the interim – which we acknowledge has been longer than intended.

The front of the flat

"The installation of the new temporary boarding will be completed by Friday 10 September.