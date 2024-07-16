Hightown is the fastest growing social housing builder in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hightown Housing Association has again claimed the top spot as the fastest growing housing association in the UK. This is the fifth time in the last six years the Association has been top of Inside Housing’s list of housing associations with the most completions as a percentage of their total stock.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, Hightown delivered 664 new affordable homes, growing by 7.4% to a total of 8,937 homes.

The new homes include 469 for affordable and social rent, 23 for intermediate rent and 147 for shared ownership with the remaining 25 homes for supported housing.

Hightown, who provide affordable homes to over 18,000 people across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, has also been ranked as the UK’s 26th biggest builder of affordable homes by trade publication, Inside Housing*.

Heart of Maylands phase 2, Hemel Hempstead

Included in the 664 homes is one of Hightown's most significant developments to date at the Heart of Maylands in Hemel Hempstead. The development consists of 158 homes for affordable rent and shared ownership, as well as three commercial units. The development is a second phase of a 2018 scheme with 130 affordable homes for rent, 10 shops and a church.

Other new homes delivered in 2023/24 include Springfield Road in Chesham, Hedera Gardens in Hertfordshire and Beadnell Grove in Bedfordshire.

Despite the challenges of rapidly rising build costs and interest rates, Hightown continues to provide much-needed, affordable homes to people in housing need. The Association has built over 1,100 new affordable homes in the last two years.

David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown Housing Association, said:

“I am delighted that Hightown has again been named as the fastest growing housing association in the UK for the fifth time in six years and is featured in the Top 50 biggest builders list. This is recognition that Hightown has grown quickly to address the shortage of affordable housing for local people and families who have been priced out of the market.

“The need for affordable housing is greater than ever so we are proud to have delivered over 600 new affordable homes in 2023/24. Our successful growth over recent years has been due to the commitment and hard work of our staff and the support of our Board, funders, partners and contractors. This demonstrates our strong commitment to delivering social value.

“With an estimated 1.2 million households currently on waiting lists for a social home and over 100,000 households in temporary accommodation, these are properties that will give people in housing need the security to thrive and prosper.

“Around 39% of our lettings went to homeless households, delivering a social impact and helping to tackle the housing crisis.

“Not only does our development activity help people in housing need, but it also benefits the wider community, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.”