Hightown Housing Association celebrates 55 years in Dacorum

The association has created a video to recognise the milestone

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 5:04 pm
Hightown Housing Association documents its 55-year history.
Hightown Housing Association has celebrated 55 years in Dacorum and further afield with a short video documenting its history in the area.

The video explains how Hightown was created in response to Cathy Come Home, a 1966 BBC television play about homelessness.

It also features images of the Cornfields development in Hemel Hempstead being built in 1972.

The housing association says it assists 1,600 residents across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

It also runss 90 care and support services for 770 people with learning disabilities.

From a handful of employees, Hightown says it now has over 1,000.

A Hightown Housing Association spokesman said: “Take a look back in time at where it all started and fast forward to the present day to celebrate some of the fantastic achievements reached in their mission to build more affordable homes and provide support for people.”

