Here's which businesses had the best hanging baskets in Bovingdon

Three businesses in Bovingdon were recently judged to have the best hanging baskets village.

On Wednesday, August 4, the hanging baskets in Bovingdon High Street were judged by Mike Leon, a committee member of the Bovingdon Horticultural Society, and a qualified judge.

There were 35 baskets put out in late May, funded by the Parish Council and partly by Bovingdon Horticultural Society and the shopkeepers.

Bovingdon Community Library won first place

It was then down to each business/organisation to maintain the hanging basket, they were judged on the overall shape, the quality of the flowers and the attention to their care and maintenance.

The winners are:

> First - Bovingdon Community Library

> Second - Gary Cullum, publisher of The Villager

> Third - Gentlemen's Barbers.

The prizes will be presented at Bovingdon Horticultural Society's Autumn Show on Saturday, September 11, at 4pm in Bovingdon Memorial Hall.

Bovingdon Horticultural Society promote all things horticultural in the Bovingdon District, they aim to promote the activities of the Society with their semi competitive flower shows and other activities including specialist lectures, trips and social events.