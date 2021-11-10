Two pubs in Dacorum recognised for the quality and standards of their toilets in Loo of the Year Awards

Two Wetherspoon pubs in Dacorum have been recognised for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The Crown in High Street, Berkhamsted, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors and The Full House in The Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, has been awarded a gold rating.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Sian Lyden in the Ladies toilets at The Crown Berkhamsted

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Sian Lyden in the Gents toilets at The Crown Berkhamsted

The Crown manager, Simon Adamson, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the two pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their awards."

Jordan Molly in the Gents toilets in The Full House Hemel Hempstead