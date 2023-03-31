Popular fisherman's pub with extension possibilities valued at £500k is up for sale in Tring

A pub in Tring known for its popularity among fisherman is up for sale with a £500,000 valuation.

Located in Marsworth, Tring, The Anglers Retreat has gone on the market as a freehold property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Property specialists, Fleurets, is tasked with selling the property which overlooks four reservoirs.

Valued at £500,000

From the pub customers can see the Startops End Reservoir and part of Grand Union Canal, which is a popular fishing spot.

It is located next to a busy car park for the canal, which also attracts dog walkers, cyclists, and boat owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Anglers Retreat also boasts a prominent location off the main road of the village. Fleurets has valued the property at £500,000 + VAT.

David Brown current vendor said: "I'm in my 70s, if I was 30 years younger this business would not be up for sale! I've got to be realistic, this business has so much potential, but I'm not the right person to take it forward. I'm actually looking forward to seeing what it grows to become."

Internally, there are 54 covers while an external has an additional 18 covers with a pizza oven. There is another area which is fully paved with circa 32 covers and an additional grassed part paved garden with benched seating for a further 48.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A four bedroomed residential property across the 25 space car park is potentially up for sale as well.

A price for the building must be agreed separately, but the two items can be purchased either individually or as one.

Previously, the current ownership group was granted planning permission to build an extra six double bedrooms, an extension to the conservatory, a new enlarged kitchen, better toilet facilities as well as separate access to the flat above.

Although the owners did not proceed with the plans, the developer believes a similar expansion would be approved in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elysia Wilson-Gunn, senior associate of Fleurets said: “The Anglers Retreat is based in a great location to capitalise on the local trade. The property also has an amazing outside trade area with an aviary and provides additional covers during the better weather.”