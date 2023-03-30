Offers of roughly £630,000 have been tabled

A three-bedroom home near Hemel Hempstead and Buckinghamshire has entered the market.

Also boasting an annexe and well-kept front and back gardens, offers in the region of £630,000 have come in for the property in Berkhamsted.

It is located on Ashridge Rise, and is being sold via Yopa, and can be viewed on its website here.

From the decked back garden the owner can enjoy a panoramic view of the town.

As well as working as a three or four bed home, it has two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, and is semi-detached.

Estate agents state that the kitchen has been purposely fitted to contain many work surfaces.

It features a range of base and wall units and a five-ring Range-style gas cooker with an electric oven.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Bathroom One of two bathrooms in the property. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The modern kitchen has been meticulously designed to include plenty of cooking space. Next to the kitchen is a sizeable pantry where food and pots and pans can be stored. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Back garden The private decked back garden which provides the owner with a unique view of the town. It also boasts mature hedges and raised planters. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom One of three bedrooms in the property, the utility room can be converted into a fourth one if needed. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales