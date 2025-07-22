Pizza named Hertfordshire's favourite moving night takeaway

Local results differ from national trend, highlighting regional taste variations across the UK

When it comes to the first night in a new home, people in Hertfordshire are most likely to reach for a pizza, according to a new survey by family-run removals firm, Tripps Removals.

The survey, which asked 2,000 UK adults what they would most likely order on their first night in a new home, found that 20% of Hertfordshire residents would opt for a pizza. Chinese takeaway and fish and chips were tied as the second most popular local choices, each at 16%.

Nationally, the top three were :

Fish and chips (20%)

Chinese takeaway (19%)

Pizza (17%)

However, regional tastes across the UK varied:

In England overall, fish and chips also took the top spot (20%), though preferences varied from county to county.

In Northern Ireland, Chinese food dominated (27%).

In Scotland, Chinese again led (32%), while fish and chips came third.

In Wales, fish and chips and Chinese were tied (22% each).

Other takeaway choices mentioned included Indian, fried chicken, Mexican, Vietnamese, Thai and sushi.

Interestingly, 5% of UK respondents said they wouldn’t order a takeaway at all, perhaps choosing to get to grips with their new kitchen from night one.

Ben Tripp, Owner and Managing Director of Tripps Removals, which has been moving people across the UK and abroad since 1867, commented:

“We’ve been moving families for over 155 years, and we know just how exciting – and exhausting – moving day can be. The first-night takeaway has become a bit of a tradition, and our fun survey shows that across Hertfordshire, it’s the familiar comforts that people turn to most. Whether it’s pizza, Chinese or fish and chips, these top choices clearly help people relax, settle in and start making their new place feel like home, wherever they’ve moved to.”

The survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Tripps Removals in June 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults.