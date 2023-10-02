Indian restaurant in Tring shortlisted for regional takeaway of the year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Indian restaurant in Tring is one of just four finalists for a regional takeaway of the year award.

Bhujon in Tring is up against two restaurants in Ipswich, and one in Norwich, for the gong which is granted by the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

Each year a ceremony is held by the awards group to recognise the best in Pan Asian cuisine.

Bhujon in Tring

This year’s winners will be announced at an event in London’s Hilton Park Lane on Sunday (8 October).

ARTA’s guest list includes MPs, celebrities, and food specialists.

BBC presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin have been confirmed as the hosts of the 2023 awards.

Finalists are selected based on public nominations, and a formal assessment rating venues on criteria such as quality of service; quality of product; value for money; and food hygiene ratings in tandem with the number of nominations provided.

ARTA founder Salik Mohammed Munim said: “The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, known for its resilience in weathering operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic, now faces a new set of challenges during the current cost of living crisis. The prices of products, ingredients and energy have risen significantly while customers are also facing the pinch. In this tough situation, ARTA will once again be honouring the UK’s best Asian restaurants and takeaways who are committed to delivering the best in restaurant and home dining in these tough circumstances.”

Tring’s restaurant, which specialises in making both Indian and Bangladeshi meals, is up against Kairali South Indian in Norwich, Eastern Spice in Ipswich, and Lime Takeaway in Saint Edmunds.

Currently the restaurant located in Miswell Lane, has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews, 4.4 on Just Eat, and 4.6 out of five on Facebook.

Its Tripadvisor rating sits at a lower three out of five marks, with some customers noting disappointing experiences using the takeaway service.