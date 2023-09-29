Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former primary teacher Helen and Julian, who ran a fireplace shop, have followed their dream of a full-time career doing what they love best – music.

Helen says: “Julian’s collected records since he was very young and has amassed a vast collection over the years."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Records were his passion years before they opened Second Scene Records in Oxhey in 2011 and he’s always had his own collection, which continues to grow.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Phillips and her partner Julian Smith in their new shop in Berkhamsted's Home & Colonial antique centre. Pic: Laurel Phillips-Smith

Most Popular

The dynamic duo met as teenagers in Watford. Julian has been in various bands over the years, most recently as the drummer with prog/pysch group Cranium Pie which have not only released a few albums of their own but have also played Glastonbury.

The couple’s music taste is varied and the shops contain many thousands of records spanning all eras but they mainly specialise in the 60s, 70s and 80s – as Helen says: “The classic years!

"The most popular artists are as you’d expect – Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, The Beatles . . . but 80s groups like Depeche Mode and Duran Duran are more popular than they’ve ever been.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She believes vinyl is so popular because, when it’s produced properly, and played on a decent system, it will sound better than any other format.

She adds: “Lots of shops now sell new record players, amps and speakers across the price ranges.”

The pair advertise to buy stock, but most collections come into the shops through word of mouth because they offer such competitive prices for records in good condition.

The outlet inside Home & Colonial is open seven days a week, and the Oxhey shop is open Wednesday to Saturday.

So do they have any plans for further expansion?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not currently,” Helen smiles. “But we’re always interested in new ideas.”

Watch this space!