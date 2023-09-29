News you can trust since 1858
Vinyl makes a comeback at Berkhamsted antique centre

A vinyl record shop in Oxhey has been such a success that the couple who own it - Julian Smith and Helen Phillips - have just opened another inside Berkhamsted’s antique centre, Home & Colonial.
By Bev Creagh
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Former primary teacher Helen and Julian, who ran a fireplace shop, have followed their dream of a full-time career doing what they love best – music.

Helen says: “Julian’s collected records since he was very young and has amassed a vast collection over the years."

Records were his passion years before they opened Second Scene Records in Oxhey in 2011 and he’s always had his own collection, which continues to grow.

Helen Phillips and her partner Julian Smith in their new shop in Berkhamsted's Home & Colonial antique centre. Pic: Laurel Phillips-SmithHelen Phillips and her partner Julian Smith in their new shop in Berkhamsted's Home & Colonial antique centre. Pic: Laurel Phillips-Smith
Helen Phillips and her partner Julian Smith in their new shop in Berkhamsted's Home & Colonial antique centre. Pic: Laurel Phillips-Smith
    The dynamic duo met as teenagers in Watford. Julian has been in various bands over the years, most recently as the drummer with prog/pysch group Cranium Pie which have not only released a few albums of their own but have also played Glastonbury.

    The couple’s music taste is varied and the shops contain many thousands of records spanning all eras but they mainly specialise in the 60s, 70s and 80s – as Helen says: “The classic years!

    "The most popular artists are as you’d expect – Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, The Beatles . . . but 80s groups like Depeche Mode and Duran Duran are more popular than they’ve ever been.”

    She believes vinyl is so popular because, when it’s produced properly, and played on a decent system, it will sound better than any other format.

    She adds: “Lots of shops now sell new record players, amps and speakers across the price ranges.”

    The pair advertise to buy stock, but most collections come into the shops through word of mouth because they offer such competitive prices for records in good condition.

    The outlet inside Home & Colonial is open seven days a week, and the Oxhey shop is open Wednesday to Saturday.

    So do they have any plans for further expansion?

    “Not currently,” Helen smiles. “But we’re always interested in new ideas.”

    Watch this space!

    > According to an old Columbia catalogue, the first 12” LP – which came out in 1948 – was Mendelssohn's Concerto in E Minor by Nathan Milstein on the violin with the New York Philharmonic, conducted by Bruno Walter.

