Award-winning Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen opens restaurant in Berkhamsted

Hertfordshire's most sustainable restaurant group, the multi-award-winning Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen, has opened a restaurant in Berkhamsted.

The grade II-listed property on the High Street is open in time for the festive period and is taking bookings for its soft launch week (December 8 to 12) and beyond, following a successful weekend trialling the menu and service with friends, family and suppliers.

The restaurant also has a sizeable garden area which will open in the spring and will seat 70.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the fifth Lussmanns restaurant in Hertfordshire

"This is a beautiful building in a stunning location and the perfect place for our fifth Lussmanns in Hertfordshire.

"Next year we will celebrate the restaurant group's 20th year and we're very proud that we are still popular with locals, still winning awards and our sustainability commitment is more necessary and relevant than ever."

"I am confident that the people of Berkhamsted and the surrounding area will enjoy the Lussmanns' sustainable dining experience."

Multi-award-winning Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen has opened a restaurant in Berkhamsted

The partnership of Andrei and his Group Head Chef, Nick McGeown, is a pioneering one: the Group has won multiple national awards celebrating its sustainability, including winning the prestigious MSC Menu of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and Lussmanns has also been included in The Times 100 Best Places to Eat in the UK.

Andrei Lussmann opened his first café in 2002 in Ladbroke Grove and his first fish and grill restaurant in Hertford in 2004, its success then led on to the opening of restaurants in St Albans, Hitchin, Harpenden and Hertford.