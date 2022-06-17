A sustainable restaurant group has opened a new outdoor dining spot in Berkhamsted in time for the summer.

Lussmanns Sustainable Kitchen, which has opened in the former Bill's Restaurant site, offers diners a range of food from British classics to French-inspired dishes.

Berkhamsted’s newest eatery has 70 seats in its walled garden and is the group’s fifth restaurant in a Grade II listed building.

Andrei Lussmann, founder and managing director of Lussmanns, believes is may have the largest outdoor dining space in the area.

He said: "There is nothing that says summer is here quite like al fresco dining.

“We are particularly excited to open the Berkhamsted walled garden this June, as it is the largest al fresco dining area in the vicinity with 70 covers, and will have large sturdy umbrellas providing complete shelter should it rain."