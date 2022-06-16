A man from Kings Langley is set to finish his 12th half marathon in 12 months for a charity which raises money for children and young people with cancer.

John Jones will finish his last race for Young Lives vs Cancer in Southport next Sunday (June 26).

John said: “I’m really happy to join #TeamYoungLives. It’s been a bumpy ride, complete with COVID infection, isolation and missing a few of my planned races, but I'm doing this for a cause far greater than any of my setbacks!”

John will finish his last half marathon of the year in Southport.

He added: “I want to raise as much money as possible because cancer really turns families’ lives upside down and I want Young Lives vs Cancer to be there to support everyone who needs it. I’d love for people to get behind my challenge and help me hit my target!”

Since starting his challenge in August last year, John has faced his share of setbacks like Covid and injuries, but he has been determined to run the half marathons and has challenged himself to raise a total of £1,200 – £100 for each race.

His marathon tour started in London then took John to Spain for Madrid Rock n Roll in September 2021.

He returned to the UK to run races in Liverpool, Hampton Court, Southampton, Chester and Milton Keynes.

The charity said that in Hertfordshire last year, it helped 104 children and young people living with cancer.

Young Lives vs Cancer gave out 78 financial grants to the value of £15,160 helping families to cope with the costs of cancer last year.

Georgia Langley, Young Lives vs Cancer Fundraising Events and Engagement Executive said: “For children and young people, the moment the doctor says ‘cancer’ changes everything. The road ahead is suddenly unfamiliar, confusing and terrifying.”

She added: “We’re blown away by John’s incredible efforts, which will make a massive difference for young people with cancer by helping us ensure they are getting the right support they need.”