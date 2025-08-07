Aldi set to open a new store every day in 2025 - full list of confirmed new stores
Discount supermarket Aldi has announced the exciting news that it will be opening a brand-new store every week for the remainder of 2025.
The popular UK supermarket has revealed that it will be expanding its store locations, opening brand-new premises across the UK.
Alongside the new store locations, Aldi will also be investing into the refurbishment of 35 current stores.
Aldi will be investing around £650 million to its store opening and refurbishment programme of 2025, which will lead to the creation of around 1,000 new store roles.
Aldi is Britain's highest-paying supermarkets, with store assistants earning from £13 per hour nationally.
Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to make sure people across the UK have access to affordable, high-quality food, and opening new stores is key to making that happen.
“We’re now opening an average of one new store a week for the rest of 2025, showing just how ambitious our plans are to build a store network that will help us reach millions of new customers. But it’s not just about openings - it’s also about making sure we have the best-paid teams in place to run them.”
Here is a list of new store locations that Aldi is looking to open a store in 2025:
- Airfields, Welsh Road, Deeside
- Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire
- Fulham Broadway, London
- Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Mafon Road, Nelson, Treharris
- Ashford, Waterbrook, Kent
- Commercial Street, Shoreditch, London
- Philadelphia Lane, Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear
- Mill Road, Meadowfield, Durham
- Pendle Drive, Litherland, Liverpool
- Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield
