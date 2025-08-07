Aldi set to open a new store every day in 2025 - full list of confirmed new stores

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:16 BST
Find out if Aldi will be opening a store near you 🛒
  • Aldi has announced it will be opening new stores across the UK
  • It will also be refurbing existing stores
  • It is investing £650 million into its openings and refurbishments

Discount supermarket Aldi has announced the exciting news that it will be opening a brand-new store every week for the remainder of 2025.

The popular UK supermarket has revealed that it will be expanding its store locations, opening brand-new premises across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside the new store locations, Aldi will also be investing into the refurbishment of 35 current stores.

Aldi set to open a new store every day in 2025 - full list of confirmed new storesplaceholder image
Aldi set to open a new store every day in 2025 - full list of confirmed new stores | Cerib - stock.adobe.com

Aldi will be investing around £650 million to its store opening and refurbishment programme of 2025, which will lead to the creation of around 1,000 new store roles.

Aldi is Britain's highest-paying supermarkets, with store assistants earning from £13 per hour nationally.

Sign up for our brilliant NationalWorld newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to make sure people across the UK have access to affordable, high-quality food, and opening new stores is key to making that happen.

“We’re now opening an average of one new store a week for the rest of 2025, showing just how ambitious our plans are to build a store network that will help us reach millions of new customers. But it’s not just about openings - it’s also about making sure we have the best-paid teams in place to run them.”

Here is a list of new store locations that Aldi is looking to open a store in 2025:

  • Airfields, Welsh Road, Deeside
  • Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire
  • Fulham Broadway, London
  • Pacific Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex
  • Mafon Road, Nelson, Treharris
  • Ashford, Waterbrook, Kent
  • Commercial Street, Shoreditch, London
  • Philadelphia Lane, Houghton le Spring, Tyne and Wear
  • Mill Road, Meadowfield, Durham
  • Pendle Drive, Litherland, Liverpool
  • Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield

If you’re interested in reading more about Aldi, please check out our story on its five new viral food launches here.

Related topics:BoostAldiSupermarketPeopleFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice