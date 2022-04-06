Two sisters from Hemel Hempstead have raised £300 for Ukraine after holding a bake sale on their front lawn.

Lilia, 11, and Katie, nine, from Woodhall Farm spent their Sunday (April 3) selling cupcakes, muffins and gingerbread to local people after promoting their cake sale around the area.

A month ago, Katie decided that she wanted to do some charity work to help support the people of Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

Sisters, Katie and Lilia with their dog, Sammy after selling cakes for Ukraine on Sunday.

Katie and her family put up 40 posters around her neighbourhood in the hope of attracting plenty of attention to her worthy cause.

From menus and handcrafted posters to the baked goods themselves, Katie organised the event along with help from her parents and older sister, Lilia.

Mum of the two girls, Sally Nun said: “We had to turn people away because it had all sold out. The girls were out there with a tub of dog biscuits with all the dog walkers coming along. Everyone said how good they both were.”

Lilia and Katie at their cake stall selling goods for Ukraine.

She added: “We were ever so proud, especially the organisational skills of Katie because she just did it all.”

The sisters made giant gingerbread men, blueberry, white chocolate and carrot muffins as well as vanilla, carrot and chocolate cupcakes all of which were sold at the end of the day.

The £300 raised from the girls’ bake sale will go to Save The Children’s Ukraine appeal.