Hemel Hempstead families welcome babies over New Year
They were among 17 babies born at Watford General Hospital
Two families from Hemel Hempstead enjoyed a special New Year as they ushered in 2023 with a new baby.
Early on New Year’s Eve, Niyah Pearce was born. While Baby Halford was born just after 5.30pm on New Year’s Day.
Mitra Bakhtiari, director of midwifery at Watford Hospital, said: “Our maternity team’s hard work and dedication ensured the safe arrival of our New Year babies – doing what they do best all year round.”