A couple from Hemel Hempstead was given the best gift ever after their baby daughter was born on Christmas Eve.

Appropriately named baby Eve Ghiocel was one of the first babies to arrive on December 24, born at 1.42am. The midwives at Watford General Hospital had a busy festive period supporting the arrival of 13 babies on Christmas Eve, three on Christmas Day and six on Boxing Day.

Mitra Bakhtiari, director of midwifery, said: “Congratulations to all the families who celebrated the arrival of their Christmas babies.”

New parents with baby Eve

Mitra thanked the staff who worked over the Christmas holiday to safely bring the babies into the world. She added: “I am so proud of our maternity teams. They are so supportive of each other and no matter what the journey is like for the families in our care, they make it the best experience possible for them.”