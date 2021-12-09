Hertfordshire carers' creations feature on charity Christmas cards

The work of some artistic carers in Hertfordshire is featured on a selection of charity Christmas cards that are on sale now.

Carers in Hertfordshire is selling the Christmas cards to raise money to support its work providing unpaid carers with information, advice and services, when they need it.

Following the success of their first Christmas Cards in 2020, the charity has some new cards on sale this year.

The selection of Carers in Hertfordshire’s charity Christmas Cards featuring pictures or photos produced by unpaid family and friend carers

They feature pictures and photographs produced and donated by unpaid family and friend carers - both adults and children - registered with the charity support.

Cards are being sold in packs of 10, mostly with one design per pack. You can choose between a robin, some baubles, a wintry scene or a star in an evening sky.

Although, there is a pack with two different pictures of snowmen that have been created by some young carers -you get five of each in this pack.

The cards cost £4 a pack plus postage, which is £1.95 for up to two packs and £3.95 for three to 10 packs.

Profits from the cards will go to the charity, which provides free services to ensure children and adults that care for a family member or someone close to them who is ill, disabled, elderly or who misuses substances, are identified, informed and supported.

You can see the cards and download an order form on the Carers in Hertfordshire website, or call 01992 58 69 69.

Tim Napper, finance and support services manager at Carers in Hertfordshire, said: “The cards look great and we are grateful to the talented carers who have shared their festive artwork and photos for this fundraising venture.

"We were pleased with the response last year when we sold our first sets of Christmas Cards and hope it will be as popular this year, particularly as we have been unable to get out and about to raise funds due to the coronavirus.

"The money raised goes to our work making sure unpaid family and friend carers in Hertfordshire, including bereaved carers, are identified and supported – so they don’t have to cope alone."

If you do not want Christmas Cards there are other ways you can support Carers in Hertfordshire - including volunteering, organising or undertaking a fundraising activity or making a donation.