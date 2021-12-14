Hemel Hempstead residents invited to enjoy Christmas Tree Festival at St John's Church

Residents in Hemel Hempstead can get into the festive spirit this weekend at St John's Christmas Tree Festival.

The festival at St John's Church in Boxmoor starts on Friday, December 17, and finishes on Tuesday, December 21, from 10am till 5pm - excluding Sunday, December 19.

On Sunday, the church will be closed for the weekly Sunday Eucharist, and the Carol Service, to be held in two sessions.

On Saturday, December 18, there will be outdoor carols by the trees for everyone - and there may even be a brief visit from Santa. The church is hoping the public come down and sing their hearts out.

St John’s Church is holding all the usual Christmas services, in some cases twice over, to ensure that everyone has the chance to come along without risking the numbers being too high.