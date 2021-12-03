Hemel Hempstead named in top 10 for UK locations for festive activities

It's jingle all the way in Hemel Hempstead - which has been named in the top ten places in the UK for Christmas activities.

Research by Zoopla placed the town ninth in the Top UK locations for festive activities list, with an amazing 109 activities taking place.

Nearby St Albans came second in the list with 279 - and perhaps unsurprisingly, London bagged the top spot with 346.

Festive activities in Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead's events include The Marlowes Giving Grotto, Hemel Old Town Market, theatre shows at The Old Town Hall, Christmas light switch-on events, the Made In Hemel Christmas Pop-up Market, Fun on the Run and The Hemel Rotary Sleigh.

Zoopla also gave areas of the UK a winter wonderland ranking, based on the number of winter walks, the likelihood of snow, the council's decoration spend and the average pub review, as well as the total number of festive activities.

Hemel came 78th on this list. Glasgow took the top spot, followed by London.

Daniel Copley, Zoopla's consumer spokesperson, said: “After a tough 18 months, including social restrictions last year around Christmas time, many of us are naturally looking forward to spending time with our loved ones and enjoying Christmas-related activities.