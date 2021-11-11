There will be lots to do this festive season at St John's Church in Hemel Hempstead as the church announces Christmas events and services.

Last year, many events were cancelled due to restrictions put in places to stop the spread of Covid-19, and although some restrictions remain in place, normal events will be going ahead at the church in Boxmoor.

The church will make changes to how the activities are operated if there are any changes in the Covid regulations.

Festive fun at St John's Church in Hemel Hempstead

Christmas season

On Saturday, November 20, the Countdown to Christmas Fayre will take place at St John's Church from 10am till 2pm, with all the usual stalls, including cakes, produce, toys, books, raffle, tombola, jewellery and refreshments.

There will be a one-way system around the Fayre, mask-wearing will be appreciated and social distancing is requested.

Music at St John’s will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the new Nicholson organ with a Celebrity Organ Recital by Tom Winpenny, assistant master of the music at St Albans

Cathedral, on Saturday, November 27, at 7.30pm.

The Christmas Tree Festival will take place from December 17 to 21, (closed Sunday for Worship including Carol Services). There will be more trees both indoors and outdoors than last year, following the successful introduction last year of the lit-up outdoor trees shining a light in the darkness all around.

There will be outdoor carols around the trees at 2pm on Saturday, December 18, this was much appreciated by the local community last year.

All the usual Christmas services – and more – are planned, but some will be ticketed to avoid crowding.

To find out what is happening, please follow the St John's Boxmoor Facebook page, where any changes to the schedule will be shown. Tickets will be available from December 1, on the St John's Boxmoor website.

The customary New Year’s Eve 10k Run/5K Walk organised by John Garner for the charity music at St John’s is once again going live rather than virtual.