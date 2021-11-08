Incredible Christmas lights display at a Hemel Hempstead home will help support Rennie Grove Hospice Care

A woman from Hemel Hempstead who is marking 10 years of being cancer-free is preparing to spread some festive cheer with a brilliant Christmas lights display, and help raise money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Michelle Pulis, of Woodhall Farm, and her family are once again set to spread festive cheer with their brilliant Christmas lights display from the last weekend in November.

Michelle was diagnosed with breast cancer when her boys were very young, and underwent chemotherapy and surgery to treat it successfully.

Christmas lights brighten up the night at Pulis family home

She joined Rennie Grove’s course 'Cancer: the next step' for cancer survivors at Grove House, and the support she received inspired her to raise funds so other families could benefit too.

Each year, Michelle, Ian and their two sons, aged 11 and 14, create a heart-warming winter wonderland that raises funds for Rennie Grove.

The front of their house is transformed with hundreds of lights, an intricate Lego display with electric train, Disney scene and a nativity scene crafted from polystyrene, and much, much more.

“We try and introduce something new and different every year,” says Michelle, who has been creating the display with her family’s help for the last eight years, raising over £3,000 for Rennie Grove last year alone.

Christmas display at the Pulis family house

She added: “It takes a lot of time and work to put the display together.

“We usually start behind-the-scenes construction over the summer, and we all have a part to play. After Halloween, we’ll start to piece the ‘set’ together outside with help from family and

friends.

"Our neighbours say it marks the start of the festive season for them when our lights go on at the end of November.”

Christmas lights display raises money for Rennie Grove

Be inspired by the Pulis’ spectacular display between 4pm and 9pm every day from the last weekend of November until New Year’s Day.

You can follow the family on Facebook - Blair Close Christmas Lights - and on Instagram - @pulis_christmas_lights_house_ - or visit Blair Close, Woodhall Farm, to experience the magic for yourself.