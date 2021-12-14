Father Christmas visits staff at Hemel Hempstead's Breakspear Park

Employees at a business park in Hemel Hempstead were left surprised as Father Christmas visited to find out what they would like this year.

Kicking off the festive season in style, staff at Breakspear Park had the opportunity to awaken their inner child and record personal messages for their loved ones.

After checking whether Santa had them on the naughty or nice list, people were able to pose for photographs with him.

Father Christmas then filled the business park with music by singing some of his favourite Christmas songs before flying back to the North Pole!

"Christmas often begins with a visit to Santa for children, so we decided to bring him here to bring the festive period to life.

“Like any visit to Father Christmas, everyone left with a gift. These were recyclable jars filled with flower seeds so employees can give back to the environment and begin the new year by planting new life.”

