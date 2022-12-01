As Christmas fast approaches, we all need a bit of fun and jolliness to get us ready for the big day. Here are some of the events going on this December:

December 3

From 2.30pm to 5.30pm, Belswains Primary School will hold a Christmas market at its premises on Barnfield in Hemel Hempstead.

Pictured: Performers of the Night Before Christmas onstage

Little Gaddesden C of E Primary School will host its annual Christmas fair from 12.30pm. Residents are invited to attend and enjoy the stalls on offer. There will be food, a bar, games, crafts and Father Christmas.

December 4

Starting at 11am, Hemel Hempstead Old Town will host its annual Christmas market. With over 100 stalls booked to attend, residents are invited to enjoy some music and seasonal food. More information can be found here.

Meet Santa at Abbot’s Hill Schools’s Christmas fair. The school, on Bunkers Lane in Hemel, will be open from 11am until 3pm. Book tickets to meet Santa here.

December 7

Enjoy an evening of festive songs when Old Town Hall Arts Centre in Hemel Hempstead hosts Green Matthews. The show, Gaudette!, will see the folk group will play Christmas music spanning 600 years, from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. Book tickets here.

Age UK Dacorum will have its Community Christmas Carol Concert at St Peter's Church in Berkhamsted. This fundraising event will feature carols, festive music , extracts from the bible with modern yuletide messages chosen and read by local celebrities. At interval, pies and mulled wine will be served. Book tickets here.

December 10

Tring School will host its Christmas fayre with its profits going to charity and to help raise money for the school’s summer prom. There will be festive food and drink will be available and a charity raffle with prizes to be won. For more information, visit here.

December 20 - 24

Families in Dacorum are invited to the Old Town Hall Arts Centre to watch a performance of The Night Before Christmas. The production follows Emily and a mouse called Eddie, who sets off in search of Father Christmas. Book tickets here.